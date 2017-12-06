Healthy Recipes
Edamame Chicken Wraps
Spruce up your boring chicken recipe and jam-pack it with flavor and nutrients.
Don’t overlook frozen edamame—it’s packed with plant protein, fiber, and a range of essential vitamins and minerals. Boiled and seasoned with salt, edamame is a stellar snack option. Or use it to make this superfood sandwich spread that will leave mayo green with envy.
Edamame Chicken Wraps Servings: 4
You'll need
- 2 cups frozen shelled edamame
- 1 ripe avocado
- 1/2 cup cilantro
- 1 chipotle chili pepper in adobo sauce (from a can), chopped
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- Juice of lemon
- 1/2 tsp cumin powder
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 4 large whole-grain wraps
- 2 cups sliced cooked chicken
- 2 carrots, sliced into matchsticks
- 2 jarred roasted red peppers, sliced
Directions
1. Prepare edamame according to package directions. Drain and combine in a bowl with avocado, cilantro, chili pepper, garlic, lemon juice, cumin powder, and salt until slightly chunky. If needed, add a bit of water to help with mixing.
2. Spread mixture on wraps and top with chicken, carrots, and roasted red peppers. Roll tightly and slice in half.