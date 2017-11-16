Fast Herb Roast Chicken

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400°.

2. Place herbs, salt, and pepper in a small bowl, and mix well.

3. Loosen the chicken skin at the neck end by placing your finger between skin and the meat, gently pressing skin away from meat. Press herb mixture between skin and meat. Rub the outside of the bird with oil.

4. Transfer to oven, and cook 45 to 50 minutes or until the bird is cooked through at the leg, no pink remaining. Rest 10 minutes before slicing, then serve.