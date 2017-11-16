Roasted chicken is perfect any time of the year, but it’s especially nice around the holidays—particularly if you don’t have a lot of prep time. To speed the process, try butterflying (or spatchcocking) your bird: It will still be moist with half the cooking time.
Fast Herb Roast Chicken Servings: 6
You'll need
- 2 Tbsp chopped rosemary
- 2 Tbsp chopped thyme
- 2 Tbsp chopped sage
- 1/2 tsp sea salt
- 1/4 tsp fresh ground black pepper
- 1 3-lb chicken, rinsed, room temperature
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400°.
2. Place herbs, salt, and pepper in a small bowl, and mix well.
3. Loosen the chicken skin at the neck end by placing your finger between skin and the meat, gently pressing skin away from meat. Press herb mixture between skin and meat. Rub the outside of the bird with oil.
4. Transfer to oven, and cook 45 to 50 minutes or until the bird is cooked through at the leg, no pink remaining. Rest 10 minutes before slicing, then serve.