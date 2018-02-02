Healthy Recipes
Greek Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Matching the classic ingredients with nonfat yogurt keeps this tasty dip healthy.
Lighten up this spinach-artichoke spread with Greek yogurt and pita chips. It makes for the perfect low-cal yet traditional appetizer you can serve at a party that won't have people running for the door.
Greek Spinach and Artichoke Dip Servings: 8
Prep time: 5 | Cook time: 15
You'll need
- 2 tsp olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 10 oz frozen spinach, thawed and drained
- 1 (14 oz) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
- 1 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
- 1 cup reduced-fat cream cheese
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- Salt and pepper
Directions
1. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic, spinach, and artichokes. Cook until tender, about 5 minutes.
2. Stir in yogurt and cream cheese. Add Parmesan and salt and pepper to taste. Cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened, 5 to 10 minutes. Serve warm.