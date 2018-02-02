Healthy Recipes

Greek Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Matching the classic ingredients with nonfat yogurt keeps this tasty dip healthy.

Calories 116
Protein 7g
Fat 7g
Carbs 9g
Lighten up this spinach-artichoke spread with Greek yogurt and pita chips. It makes for the perfect low-cal yet traditional appetizer you can serve at a party that won't have people running for the door.

Greek Spinach and Artichoke Dip Servings: 8
Prep time: 5   |   Cook time: 15
You'll need
  • 2 tsp olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 10 oz frozen spinach, thawed and drained
  • 1 (14 oz) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
  • 1 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
  • 1 cup reduced-fat cream cheese
  • ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • Salt and pepper
Directions 
1. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic, spinach, and artichokes. Cook until tender, about 5 minutes.
2. Stir in yogurt and cream cheese. Add Parmesan and salt and pepper to taste. Cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened, 5 to 10 minutes. Serve warm.
