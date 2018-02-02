Lighten up this spinach-artichoke spread with Greek yogurt and pita chips. It makes for the perfect low-cal yet traditional appetizer you can serve at a party that won't have people running for the door.

Greek Spinach and Artichoke Dip Servings: 8

Prep time: 5 | Cook time: 15 You'll need 2 tsp olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

10 oz frozen spinach, thawed and drained

1 (14 oz) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

1 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

1 cup reduced-fat cream cheese

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper