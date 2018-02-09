Healthy Food Options for Next Pre-Game Party: Chickpea Snack Mix

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Place chickpeas in a strainer and rinse, then air-dry 15 minutes. Pat away excess moisture with paper towel. You want the chickpeas to be as dry as possible, so they can get crisp. Remove any loose skins.

2. Place chickpeas in a large bowl and toss with oil. Add paprika, salt, and black pepper and coat chickpeas. Spread chickpeas on rimmed baking sheet and cook about 35 minutes, stirring at least twice for even toasting. Turn off oven and let cool.

3. Toss with jerky, almonds, cashews, apricots, cherries, and pumpkin seeds in a serving container.