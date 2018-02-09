Healthy Recipes
Healthy Food Options for Next Pre-Game Party: Chickpea Snack Mix
Finally, a healthy and tasty snack mix you can dig into at will.
Often piled high with items like pretzels and boxed cereal bits, most carbed-up bowls of oversalted snack mixes should be relegated to the sidelines. This winning combination of crunchy chickpeas, nutrient-dense nuts, protein-laden savory meat, and antioxidant-rich dried fruit is much more worthy of grabbing by the handful.
Chickpea Snack Mix Servings: 4
You'll need
- 1 (14 oz) can chickpeas
- 2 tbsp canola oil
- 1 1/2 tsp smoked paprika
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
- 3 oz chopped jerky or other cured, dried meat
- 1/2 cup unsalted roasted almonds
- 1/2 cup unsalted roasted cashews
- 1/2 cup dried apricots, sliced
- 1/2 cup dried cherries
- 1/2 cup unsalted roasted pumpkin seeds
You can also press the "easy" button and use a brand of store-bought roasted chickpeas such as Biena.
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Place chickpeas in a strainer and rinse, then air-dry 15 minutes. Pat away excess moisture with paper towel. You want the chickpeas to be as dry as possible, so they can get crisp. Remove any loose skins.
2. Place chickpeas in a large bowl and toss with oil. Add paprika, salt, and black pepper and coat chickpeas. Spread chickpeas on rimmed baking sheet and cook about 35 minutes, stirring at least twice for even toasting. Turn off oven and let cool.
3. Toss with jerky, almonds, cashews, apricots, cherries, and pumpkin seeds in a serving container.