Healthy Recipe: Curry Chickpea Salad

Directions

1. Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add chickpeas, and boil them for about 5 minutes or until their texture softens. This allows for better mashing.

2. Drain chickpeas. Place in a large bowl and roughly mash with a potato masher, or the back of a fork. Stir in yogurt, lemon juice, curry powder, cayenne powder, and a couple of pinches of salt. Stir in raisins.

3. To assemble each sandwich, place 1⁄4 of the chickpea mixture on a slice of bread. Top with 1⁄4 of the avocado slices and a slice of tomato. Top with another slice of bread.