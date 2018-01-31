Healthy Recipes

Healthy Recipe: Curry Chickpea Salad

Get your fill of muscle-building fuel with this healthy and fiber-rich sandwich.

Curry Chickpea Salad
Calories 506
Protein 24g
Fat 14g
Carbs 75g
Two cups of chickpeas, aka garbanzo beans, provide 28g of fiber (a whole day’s worth), which helps regulate fats in the blood.

Curry Chickpea Salad Servings: 4
You'll need
  • 2 (15 oz) cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 1 cup plain Greek yogurt
  • Juice of 1⁄2 lemon
  • 2 tsp curry powder
  • 1/2 tsp cayenne powder or chili powder
  • salt
  • 1/3 cup cup golden raisins
  • 8 slices whole-wheat bread
  • 1 avocado, sliced
  • 4 thick tomato slices
Directions 
1. Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add chickpeas, and boil them for about 5 minutes or until their texture softens. This allows for better mashing.
2. Drain chickpeas. Place in a large bowl and roughly mash with a potato masher, or the back of a fork. Stir in yogurt, lemon juice, curry powder, cayenne powder, and a couple of pinches of salt. Stir in raisins.
3. To assemble each sandwich, place 1⁄4 of the chickpea mixture on a slice of bread. Top with 1⁄4 of the avocado slices and a slice of tomato. Top with another slice of bread.
