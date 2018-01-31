Healthy Recipes
Healthy Recipe: Curry Chickpea Salad
Get your fill of muscle-building fuel with this healthy and fiber-rich sandwich.
Two cups of chickpeas, aka garbanzo beans, provide 28g of fiber (a whole day’s worth), which helps regulate fats in the blood.
Curry Chickpea Salad Servings: 4
You'll need
- 2 (15 oz) cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1 cup plain Greek yogurt
- Juice of 1⁄2 lemon
- 2 tsp curry powder
- 1/2 tsp cayenne powder or chili powder
- salt
- 1/3 cup cup golden raisins
- 8 slices whole-wheat bread
- 1 avocado, sliced
- 4 thick tomato slices
Directions
1. Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add chickpeas, and boil them for about 5 minutes or until their texture softens. This allows for better mashing.
2. Drain chickpeas. Place in a large bowl and roughly mash with a potato masher, or the back of a fork. Stir in yogurt, lemon juice, curry powder, cayenne powder, and a couple of pinches of salt. Stir in raisins.
3. To assemble each sandwich, place 1⁄4 of the chickpea mixture on a slice of bread. Top with 1⁄4 of the avocado slices and a slice of tomato. Top with another slice of bread.