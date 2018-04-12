Keto-Friendly Bacon-Wrapped Halloumi Fries

Directions

1. Starting at the short end of the cheese brick, cut halloumi crosswise into 8 even slices. Cut each slice in half to create 16 sticks.

2. Cut bacon slices in half. Place one end of a half-slice of bacon over the end of a halloumi stick and then wind the bacon around, overlapping to cover as much of the halloumi as possible. Stretch bacon slightly to make it fit and tuck in the ends. Repeat with the remaining bacon and halloumi sticks.

3. Heat a large skillet over medium heat and fry the bacon-wrapped halloumi sticks until golden on all sides, about 7 minutes.