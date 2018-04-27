Healthy Recipes
Lemon-Infused Smoked Trout Spread
This light, unique snack is perfect for any time of day.
Prior to her morning yoga session, the "Posh Pescatarian" Stephanie Harris-Uyidi opts to keep her first meal of the day on the light side. “Along with my dark roast coffee, I often reach for a piece of fruit and a hard-boiled egg, a protein shake, or just this spread,” she says.
Lemon-Infused Smoked Trout Spread Servings: 8
You'll need
- 3 oz chèvre (goat cheese)
- 6 oz cream cheese, softened
- 2 tsp lemon zest
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 2 tbsp chopped fresh chives
- 6 oz smoked trout in olive oil, drained and flaked (reserve oil for other use)
- sea salt
Get more easy, healthy fish recipes from the Posh Pescatarian here.
Directions
1. By hand or with a mixer, blend the cheeses with lemon zest, lemon juice, and chives.
2. Gently fold in the smoked trout. Add sea salt to taste.
3. Chill in refrigerator for 15 minutes before serving.