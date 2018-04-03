Healthy Recipes
Licorice Root Slow-Cooked Beef
Licorice root (not the candy) is a naturally sweet root traditionally used to help improve digestion.
Licorice root (not the candy) is a naturally sweet root traditionally used to help improve digestion. Licorice gets its stomach-calming benefits from chemical compounds like glycyrrhizin, which can help calm GI issues such as ulcerative colitis. Licorice root may also help reduce symptoms of eczema, calm stress, and even aid in the treatment of breast and prostate cancers. You’ll find it in powder, tea, and liquid extract form, but beware of taking too much, since high dosages can lead to an irregular heartbeat and high blood pressure.
Licorice Root Slow-Cooked Beef Servings: 4
Cook time: 2 hours
You'll need
- 2 lbs beef stew meat
- 2 tbsp gluten-freeflour or organic cornstarch
- 1 tbsp mild paprika
- ¾ tsp salt
- ½ tsp freshly ground black pepper
- 3 tbsp coconut or olive oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 red, orange, or yellow bell peppers, diced
- 1 fennel bulb, diced
- 2 tbsp tomato paste
- 3 cups strongly brewed licorice root tea
Directions
1. Place meat on a plate along with the flour or cornstarch, paprika, salt, and pepper. Mix well.
2. Warm oil in a large stockpot over medium heat. Add beef and cook 4 to 5 minutes, turning occasionally, until well browned. Transfer to a plate.
3. Add onions, peppers, and fennel and cook 4 to 5 minutes on medium heat until they begin to soften. Add tomato paste and cook 1 minute more.
4. Return beef to the pot along with the tea. Bring to a simmer, then cover. Cook over low heat for 1½ to 2 hours, until beef is very tender.