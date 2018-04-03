Licorice Root Slow-Cooked Beef

Directions

1. Place meat on a plate along with the flour or cornstarch, paprika, salt, and pepper. Mix well.

2. Warm oil in a large stockpot over medium heat. Add beef and cook 4 to 5 minutes, turning occasionally, until well browned. Transfer to a plate.

3. Add onions, peppers, and fennel and cook 4 to 5 minutes on medium heat until they begin to soften. Add tomato paste and cook 1 minute more.

4. Return beef to the pot along with the tea. Bring to a simmer, then cover. Cook over low heat for 1½ to 2 hours, until beef is very tender.