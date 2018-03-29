Get more quick, clean meals that you can prep in under 15 minutes here.

Mango and Ahi Tuna Poke Salad Servings: 4

You'll need 3 tbsp coconut aminos

1 tbsp rice vinegar

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp grated fresh ginger

¼ tsp salt

⅛ tsp black pepper

1½ lbs sushi-grade ahi tuna, cut into bite-size pieces

5 oz baby spinach

1 ripe avocado, chopped

1 ripe mango, chopped

1 small unpeeled cucumber, sliced

1 cup shredded carrots

Black sesame seeds (optional)

Sliced green onions (optional)

Recipe excerpted from Whole30 Fast & Easy, © 2017 by Melissa Hartwig. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.