Mango and Ahi Tuna Poke Salad

This protein-packed seafood dish is anything but typical.

Westend61 / Getty
Calories 380
Protein 40g
Fat 11g
Carbs 29g
Fiber 6g
Westend61 / Getty

Mango and Ahi Tuna Poke Salad Servings: 4
You'll need
  • 3 tbsp coconut aminos
  • 1 tbsp rice vinegar
  • 1 tsp sesame oil
  • 1 tsp grated fresh ginger
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • ⅛ tsp black pepper
  • 1½ lbs sushi-grade ahi tuna, cut into bite-size pieces
  • 5 oz baby spinach
  • 1 ripe avocado, chopped
  • 1 ripe mango, chopped
  • 1 small unpeeled cucumber, sliced
  • 1 cup shredded carrots
  • Black sesame seeds (optional)
  • Sliced green onions (optional)

Recipe excerpted from Whole30 Fast & Easy, © 2017 by Melissa Hartwig. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.

Directions 
1. To make dressing, stir together all ingredients in a small bowl.
2. To make salad, in a medium bowl, gently toss tuna with 2 tbsp of the dressing. Let marinade while you assemble the rest of the salad.
3. Divide spinach among 4 plates. Arrange avocado, mango, cucumber, and carrots on spinach. Top with tuna and drizzle salads with remaining dressing. Top with black sesame seeds and green onions, if desired.
