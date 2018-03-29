Healthy Recipes
Mango and Ahi Tuna Poke Salad
This protein-packed seafood dish is anything but typical.
Mango and Ahi Tuna Poke Salad Servings: 4
You'll need
- 3 tbsp coconut aminos
- 1 tbsp rice vinegar
- 1 tsp sesame oil
- 1 tsp grated fresh ginger
- ¼ tsp salt
- ⅛ tsp black pepper
- 1½ lbs sushi-grade ahi tuna, cut into bite-size pieces
- 5 oz baby spinach
- 1 ripe avocado, chopped
- 1 ripe mango, chopped
- 1 small unpeeled cucumber, sliced
- 1 cup shredded carrots
- Black sesame seeds (optional)
- Sliced green onions (optional)
Recipe excerpted from Whole30 Fast & Easy, © 2017 by Melissa Hartwig. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.
Directions
1. To make dressing, stir together all ingredients in a small bowl.
2. To make salad, in a medium bowl, gently toss tuna with 2 tbsp of the dressing. Let marinade while you assemble the rest of the salad.
3. Divide spinach among 4 plates. Arrange avocado, mango, cucumber, and carrots on spinach. Top with tuna and drizzle salads with remaining dressing. Top with black sesame seeds and green onions, if desired.