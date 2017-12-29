Mashed Butternut Squash With Browned Butter and Pecans

Directions

1. Heat oven to 400°. Slice ½ inch off bottom and top of squash, then slice in half lengthwise. Scoop out seeds; brush flesh with oil and sprinkle on pinch of salt. Place squash, cut-side down, on a baking sheet and roast until a knife can easily pierce flesh, about 45 minutes.

2. Heat butter in a heavy-bottomed (and preferably light-colored) saucepan over low heat until melted. Raise heat to medium and cook butter, stirring and scraping the bottom often with a rubber spatula, until it foams and smells nutty and the color turns golden-brown. Do not let butter turn a dark brown, which means it has burned. Take pan off heat and immediately transfer butter and any browned solids to a heat-proof bowl to cool.

3. Scrape flesh of squash into a bowl and add browned butter, cinnamon, and ¼ tsp salt. Mash together.

4. Place squash in serving dish and drizzle on maple syrup, if desired, and scatter on pecans.