Meal on Tap: Beer-Steamed Mussels

Directions

1. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and heat for 1 minute.

2. Stir in beer, tomatoes, lemon juice, chili flakes, salt, and black pepper. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer uncovered for 10 minutes.

3. Add mussels, cover, and raise heat to medium. Cook for 5 minutes or until the shells have popped open. Discard any mussels that have not opened. Stir in parsley.

4. Divide mussels and broth among 4 serving bowls. Serve with slices of crusty bread if desired.