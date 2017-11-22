Healthy Recipes
Meal on Tap: Beer-Steamed Mussels
Take one down and pass it around: Beer can make your food healthier while keeping it ab-friendly.
Triple Threat: Beer can substitute for water, stock, or wine in almost any recipe.
Beer-Steamed Mussels Servings: 4
You'll need
- 2 tsp olive oil
- 1 white onion, chopped
- 2 cloves, thinly sliced
- 1 cup amber or lager beer
- 2 (141⁄2 oz) cans fire-roasted tomatoes
- 1/4 tsp red chili flakes
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
- 2 lbs mussels, rinsed
- 1/2 cup coarsely chopped flat-leaf parsley
- juice of 1⁄2 lemon
Directions
1. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and heat for 1 minute.
2. Stir in beer, tomatoes, lemon juice, chili flakes, salt, and black pepper. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer uncovered for 10 minutes.
3. Add mussels, cover, and raise heat to medium. Cook for 5 minutes or until the shells have popped open. Discard any mussels that have not opened. Stir in parsley.
4. Divide mussels and broth among 4 serving bowls. Serve with slices of crusty bread if desired.