Healthy Recipes
Orange Beef and Broccoli
This bright summer steak recipe is perfect for a muscle-minded crowd.
Pro Tip: Your grill should sit on a level surface at least five feet away from your house.
Orange Beef and Broccoli Servings: 4
You'll need
- 2 cups orange juice
- 2 tsp kosher salt
- 2 lbs flank steak
- 1 tbsp Italian seasoning
- 2 tbsp salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 2 tsp chili powder
- 1 tsp olive oil
- 2 heads broccoli, cut into long florets and blanched
- ¼ cup olive oil, plus more for brushing
- salt and pepper, to taste
- 2 tbsp orange juice
- 2 tbsp minced shallot
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
Directions
1. In a saucepan, cook orange juice until it’s reduced by half; add kosher salt. Let cool, then pour into a zip-top bag and add steak. Marinate in fridge for 1 hour.
2. In a small bowl, combine spices. Rub steak with spice mixture. Let sit at room temperature for 1 hour.
3. Heat grill to high. Rub steak with olive oil. Grill to desired doneness. Let rest 10 minutes before slicing.
4. Brush broccoli with oil; season with salt and pepper.
5. In a small bowl, whisk together ¼ cup olive oil, orange juice, shallot, mustard, salt, and pepper.
6. Grill broccoli until tender. Toss with dressing and serve with steak.