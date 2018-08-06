Orange Beef and Broccoli

Directions

1. In a saucepan, cook orange juice until it’s reduced by half; add kosher salt. Let cool, then pour into a zip-top bag and add steak. Marinate in fridge for 1 hour.

2. In a small bowl, combine spices. Rub steak with spice mixture. Let sit at room temperature for 1 hour.

3. Heat grill to high. Rub steak with olive oil. Grill to desired doneness. Let rest 10 minutes before slicing.

4. Brush broccoli with oil; season with salt and pepper.

5. In a small bowl, whisk together ¼ cup olive oil, orange juice, shallot, mustard, salt, and pepper.

6. Grill broccoli until tender. Toss with dressing and serve with steak.