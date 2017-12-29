Refuel after your workout and maintain your blood sugar levels with this clean, lean protein shake to help rebuild muscles—and mix in some carbs to get your energy back.

Post-workout Shake: Pistachio Spinach Prep time: 5 min. You'll need ½ scoop vanilla protein powder

2 tbsp shelled pistachios

1 tbsp almonds

½ cup frozen organic spinach

½ cup unsweetened almond milk

½ tsp pure organic honey

1 cup ice