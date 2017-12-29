Healthy Recipes
Post-workout Shake: Pistachio Spinach
Switch up your average protein shake with this nutty alternative.
Refuel after your workout and maintain your blood sugar levels with this clean, lean protein shake to help rebuild muscles—and mix in some carbs to get your energy back.
Post-workout Shake: Pistachio Spinach Prep time: 5 min.
You'll need
- ½ scoop vanilla protein powder
- 2 tbsp shelled pistachios
- 1 tbsp almonds
- ½ cup frozen organic spinach
- ½ cup unsweetened almond milk
- ½ tsp pure organic honey
- 1 cup ice
Directions
1. Add all of the ingredients into a blender and blend on medium-high for 1 minute or until smooth.