Roasted Chicken Breast With Sweet Potato Gratin

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Put chicken in a large pot, add 12 oz water, and heat until boiling. Put pot in oven for 90 minutes. Remove chicken, then let rest 15 minutes.

2. Melt butter in a large oven- proof sauté pan, then add a third of the potato slices. Sea- son with salt, add another third, season, and add the last third and season.

3. Place pan in oven; bake 15 minutes. Remove; use a spatula to flip the gratin in sections. Return to oven for 5 minutes.

4. Sprinkle Gruyère on top and return to oven for 1 minute.

5. Place gratin on plates. Remove breasts from chicken, slice, and place on top of gratin. (Reserve rest of chicken for another use.)

6. Toss kale with vinegar, oil, salt, pepper, and avocado for a side salad.