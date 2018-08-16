Healthy Recipes
Roasted Chicken Breast With Sweet Potato Gratin
Sick of grilled chicken breast? Give this recipe a try.
Pro Tip: By learning how to roast a whole chicken instead of alwaysdoing individual breasts, you'll end up with an awesome meal for a group or more than one meal for yourself.
Roasted Chicken Breast With Sweet Potato Gratin Servings: 2
You'll need
- 1 whole chicken
- 8 tbsp butter (1 stick)
- 2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced
- 1 oz grated Gruyère
- Kosher salt, to taste
- 2 handfuls ripped kale
- Red wine vinegar, olive oil, salt, pepper, and avocado slices, to taste
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Put chicken in a large pot, add 12 oz water, and heat until boiling. Put pot in oven for 90 minutes. Remove chicken, then let rest 15 minutes.
2. Melt butter in a large oven- proof sauté pan, then add a third of the potato slices. Sea- son with salt, add another third, season, and add the last third and season.
3. Place pan in oven; bake 15 minutes. Remove; use a spatula to flip the gratin in sections. Return to oven for 5 minutes.
4. Sprinkle Gruyère on top and return to oven for 1 minute.
5. Place gratin on plates. Remove breasts from chicken, slice, and place on top of gratin. (Reserve rest of chicken for another use.)
6. Toss kale with vinegar, oil, salt, pepper, and avocado for a side salad.