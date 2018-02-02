Slow Cooker BBQ Chicken Sliders With Coleslaw

Directions

1. Salt and pepper chicken; set aside. In a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker, add onion and sauces. Add chicken and coat with sauce. Cook on low for 6 to 8 hours, then on high for 4 to 5 hours.

2. To make coleslaw, combine mayo, vinegar, mustard, and salt and pepper to taste. Add cabbages and carrots; stir.

3. Remove chicken from slow cooker and shred, then spoon onto buns; top with slaw.