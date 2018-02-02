Healthy Recipes
Slow Cooker BBQ Chicken Sliders With Coleslaw
Try this lower-calorie take on sliders for a perfect party appetizer.
Winter is rife with events bound to ruin your diet, from game days to parties and just catching up with old friends—but you don't have to succumb to the dietary downfalls. Instead, try an appetizer or two like this lightened-up chicken sliders recipe that'll keep a crowd satisfied without copious amounts of calories.
Slow Cooker BBQ Chicken Sliders With Coleslaw Servings: 12
Prep time: 20 min. | Cook time: 10-13 hrs.
You'll need
- For pulled chicken:
- Salt and pepper
- 2½ lbs boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 2 cups barbecue sauce
- 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- For coleslaw:
- ½ cup reduced-fat mayo
- 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- Salt and pepper
- ½ head green cabbage, shredded
- ½ head red cabbage, shredded
- 2 carrots, shredded
- 12 whole-wheat slider buns
Directions
1. Salt and pepper chicken; set aside. In a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker, add onion and sauces. Add chicken and coat with sauce. Cook on low for 6 to 8 hours, then on high for 4 to 5 hours.
2. To make coleslaw, combine mayo, vinegar, mustard, and salt and pepper to taste. Add cabbages and carrots; stir.
3. Remove chicken from slow cooker and shred, then spoon onto buns; top with slaw.