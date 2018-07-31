Healthy Recipes

Spinach Cobb Salad

Lighten up classic Cobb salad with some muscle-friendly swaps.

Recipe: How To Make Spinach Cobb Salad
Sam Kaplan
Calories 474
Protein 60g
Fat 17g
Carbs 21g
Sam Kaplan

Chef's Tip: To make your own bacon bits, use kitchen shears to cut strips into 1⁄4-inch pieces. Add pepper, then fry over medium heat until brown.

Spinach Cobb Salad Servings: 1
Prep time: 20 min.
You'll need
  • 5 cups chopped baby spinach
  • 6 oz lean grilled turkey breast (or turkey deli meat), chopped
  • 1 tbsp real bacon bits
  • 2 tbsp reduced-fat crumbled blue cheese
  • 2 hard-boiled egg whites, chopped
  • 1 small tomato, cored and chopped
  • 4 black olives, pitted and chopped Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tbsp reduced-fat blue cheese dressing
Directions 
1. In a large bowl, add all ingredients except dressing. Add dressing and toss.
