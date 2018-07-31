Chef's Tip: To make your own bacon bits, use kitchen shears to cut strips into 1⁄4-inch pieces. Add pepper, then fry over medium heat until brown.
Spinach Cobb Salad Servings: 1
Prep time: 20 min.
You'll need
- 5 cups chopped baby spinach
- 6 oz lean grilled turkey breast (or turkey deli meat), chopped
- 1 tbsp real bacon bits
- 2 tbsp reduced-fat crumbled blue cheese
- 2 hard-boiled egg whites, chopped
- 1 small tomato, cored and chopped
- 4 black olives, pitted and chopped Freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tbsp reduced-fat blue cheese dressing
Directions
1. In a large bowl, add all ingredients except dressing. Add dressing and toss.