To save time, mix raw ingredients before guests arrive, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate. Remove wrap and bake when you are ready.
Spinach Feta Gratin Servings: 6
You'll need
- 1 lb spinach, chopped
- 6 eggs
- 1/2 cup cornmeal
- 6 oz crumbled feta cheese
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 2 tbsp lemon zest
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
2. Chop spinach finely in a food processor in small batches. Place remaining ingredients in a large bowl and mix well. Stir in spinach.
3. Bake 20 to 25 minutes until the casserole puffs and is firm in the center when pressed, then serve.