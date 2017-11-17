Healthy Recipes

Spinach Feta Gratin

Add this tasty dish to your holiday menu.

Moya McAllister / M+F Magazine
Calories 202
Protein 13g
Fat 11g
Carbs 12g
Fiber 3g
To save time, mix raw ingredients before guests arrive, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate. Remove wrap and bake when you are ready.

Spinach Feta Gratin Servings: 6
You'll need
  • 1 lb spinach, chopped
  • 6 eggs
  • 1/2 cup cornmeal
  • 6 oz crumbled feta cheese
  • 1/2 tsp baking soda
  • 2 tbsp lemon zest
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper
Directions 
1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
2. Chop spinach finely in a food processor in small batches. Place remaining ingredients in a large bowl and mix well. Stir in spinach.
3. Bake 20 to 25 minutes until the casserole puffs and is firm in the center when pressed, then serve.
