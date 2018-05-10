Steak & Eggs Frittata

Directions

1. Heat a grill or grill pan. Brush each side of steak with 1/2 tbsp olive oil; sprinkle with 1/8 tsp each of salt and pepper. Grill steak until browned and an internal temperature reaches 145F, flipping halfway. let cool before thinly slicing.

2. Preheat broiler.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, and 1/8 tsp each of salt and pepper.

4. In an ivenproof skillet, heat remaining 1 tbsp olive oil over medium heat. Add onion and saute until translucent. Add steak and heat until cooked through, about 1 to 2 minutes.

5. Pour egg mixture over steak, covering evenly. Reduce heat to low, cover, and cook. After about 5 minutes, slightly lit the sides of frittata to allow excess liquid from top to drizzle down. Cook until eggs set, about 5 minutes more.

6. Sprinkle eggs with cheese, then place uncovered skillet in broiler until cheese has melted and is slightly browned, about 2 minutes.

7. Cut frittata into 8 wedges.