Healthy Recipes
Steak & Eggs Frittata
This hearty, protein-packed entreé will be your new brunch staple.
For a Sunday brunch treat or anytime you want a hearty steak-and-eggs meal, cook up this protein-rich entrée. Serve with a side salad if desired.
Steak & Eggs Frittata Servings: 8 (2 wedges per serving)
You'll need
- 6 oz tenderloin steak
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- ¼ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp ground black pepper
- 6 large eggs
- ¼ cup low-fat milk
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- ¼ cup granted parmesan cheese
Directions
1. Heat a grill or grill pan. Brush each side of steak with 1/2 tbsp olive oil; sprinkle with 1/8 tsp each of salt and pepper. Grill steak until browned and an internal temperature reaches 145F, flipping halfway. let cool before thinly slicing.
2. Preheat broiler.
3. In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, and 1/8 tsp each of salt and pepper.
4. In an ivenproof skillet, heat remaining 1 tbsp olive oil over medium heat. Add onion and saute until translucent. Add steak and heat until cooked through, about 1 to 2 minutes.
5. Pour egg mixture over steak, covering evenly. Reduce heat to low, cover, and cook. After about 5 minutes, slightly lit the sides of frittata to allow excess liquid from top to drizzle down. Cook until eggs set, about 5 minutes more.
6. Sprinkle eggs with cheese, then place uncovered skillet in broiler until cheese has melted and is slightly browned, about 2 minutes.
7. Cut frittata into 8 wedges.