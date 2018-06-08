Tex-Mex Chicken Waffles

Directions

1. Grease a skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium heat. Add chicken and cook until no longer pink, about 5 minutes.

2. In a large bowl, stir together cornmeal and baking powder. In a separate bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, and oil. Add chicken and chili to egg mixture, then add to cornmeal mixture and combine.

3. Grease a waffle iron with cooking spray and heat. Ladle ½ cup batter for each waffle into waffle iron and cook until golden brown and set, about 5 minutes. (Keep waffles warm in a 200°F oven while you cook remaining batter.)

4. To make topping, stir together sour cream, lime zest, and chili powder in a bowl.

5. Serve waffles topped with sour cream mixture, scallions, and cheese.