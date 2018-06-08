Griddle up these Tex-Mex waffles with some canned chili and ground chicken.
Tex-Mex Chicken Waffles Servings: 4 (8 Waffles)
You'll need
- ½ lb lean ground chicken
- 1¼ cups fine-grind cornmeal
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 2 large eggs
- ¾ cup low-fat milk
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 (15 oz) can bean chili (we like Amy’s)
- ⅔ cup low-fat sour cream
- 1 tsp grated lime zest
- ¼ tsp chili powder
- 2 scallions, thinly sliced
- 1 cup grated low-fat cheddar cheese
Directions
1. Grease a skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium heat. Add chicken and cook until no longer pink, about 5 minutes.
2. In a large bowl, stir together cornmeal and baking powder. In a separate bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, and oil. Add chicken and chili to egg mixture, then add to cornmeal mixture and combine.
3. Grease a waffle iron with cooking spray and heat. Ladle ½ cup batter for each waffle into waffle iron and cook until golden brown and set, about 5 minutes. (Keep waffles warm in a 200°F oven while you cook remaining batter.)
4. To make topping, stir together sour cream, lime zest, and chili powder in a bowl.
5. Serve waffles topped with sour cream mixture, scallions, and cheese.