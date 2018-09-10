Turkey Kiwi Salsa Pitas

Directions

1. Place turkey and a couple of pinches of salt in a large pot. Cover meat by at least 1 inch with water. Bring water to a temperature at which it is steaming; do not boil the meat. Reduce heat, partially cover pot, and poach for 20 minutes, skimming off any foam. Remove turkey and let cool before thinly slicing.

2. In a large bowl, gently toss together kiwi, bell pepper, tomatoes, mint, scallions, serrano pepper, garlic, lime juice, and 1⁄4 tsp salt.

3. To assemble pitas, stuff pita halves with turkey, spinach, goat cheese, and kiwi salsa.