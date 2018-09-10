New Zealand is populated by large swaths of kiwi trees. Whip up a chunky salsa using the fuzzy fruit to make your lunch pita sandwich pop with flavor.
Turkey Kiwi Salsa Pitas Servings: 4
You'll need
- 1 1/2 lbs boneless, skinless turkey breast
- Salt
- 2 kiwi fruit, peeled and chopped
- 1 yellow or orange bell pepper, diced
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1/3 cup chopped mint
- 2 scallions, chopped
- 1 serrano or jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped
- 1 garlic clove, finely chopped Juice of 1⁄2 lime
- 4 whole-grain pitas, sliced in half
- 2 cups baby spinach
- 2 oz crumbled soft goat cheese
Directions
1. Place turkey and a couple of pinches of salt in a large pot. Cover meat by at least 1 inch with water. Bring water to a temperature at which it is steaming; do not boil the meat. Reduce heat, partially cover pot, and poach for 20 minutes, skimming off any foam. Remove turkey and let cool before thinly slicing.
2. In a large bowl, gently toss together kiwi, bell pepper, tomatoes, mint, scallions, serrano pepper, garlic, lime juice, and 1⁄4 tsp salt.
3. To assemble pitas, stuff pita halves with turkey, spinach, goat cheese, and kiwi salsa.