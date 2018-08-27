9 Foods That Make You Bloated

When your belly feels bloated, no one can see all the hard work you put in at the gym this week. Even if you ate “mostly” clean, trained, intermittent fasted, and took all the right supps, certain foods and drinks can cause your belly to poof out. Your jeans feel tighter, you’re moving the belt notches out in the opposite direction, and you don’t feel like your energetic self.

Here, the Nutrition Twins, Lyssie Lakatos, R.D.N., and Tammy Lakatos Shames, R.D.N, reveal those foods that cause belly bloat, disrupting your digestive track and making you feel like Violet turning into a blueberry in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.