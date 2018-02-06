Skipping Breakfast Can Lead to Weight Gain and Hardened Arteries

If you think breakfast is a waste of time, think again.

One recent study found strong evidence for partaking in a healthy morning meal each day. According to the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, researchers found that risk of hardened arteries was higher among people who skipped breakfast or ate less than 20% of their total caloric intake at breakfast. Those same groups were also found to have bigger waists and body mass, along with higher blood pressure and fasting glucose levels.

With a health benefit trifecta of thinner waists, lower blood pressure, and healthier cardiovascular systems, a solid case can be made for making the time to eat a nutritious breakfast each day.

"Aside from the direct association with cardiovascular risk factors, skipping breakfast might serve as a marker for a general unhealthy diet or lifestyle, which in turn is associated with the development and progression of atherosclerosis," said senior author Jose L. Peñalvo, Ph.D., assistant professor at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University. "Our findings are important for health professionals and might be used as a simple message for lifestyle-based interventions and public health strategies, as well as informing dietary recommendations and guidelines."

Does this mean it's ok to scarf down stacks of butter-slathered flapjacks and bacon strips to start off each day? Um, no. You should, however, focus on healthy breakfast options like oatmeal, fruit, eggs and protein shakes to get your engine revved each morning.

Don't have a lot of time to whip up a healthy breakfast before heading out the door? Try one of these quick and easy-to-prepare muscle-building breakfast recipes.