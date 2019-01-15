10 Superfoods to Eat During Cold and Flu Season

Bone Broth

This food item caught traction a few years ago, and it’s still proving itself that it’s still useful. Bone broth is created by simmering the bones for several hours with the goal of extracting minerals while the marrow is cooked down. The minerals that get released will help you bounce back quickly; those minerals are magnesium, calcium, potassium, and phosphorus. While bone broth is boosting your immunity, it can also reduce joint and muscle pain since it's packed with glucosamine.