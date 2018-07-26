milan2099 / Getty

Meal Plans

The 4-Week Cutting Meal Plan to Get Shredded

Who says you can’t chow down like a king and still get ripped? Use this ultimate cutting meal plan to lean down in four weeks or less.

by
milan2099 / Getty
View Gallery (7)

Is your body ready for the beach? If your answer is “no”—or “not quite,” or “almost”...or anything other than, “Dude, the beach isn’t ready for my body”—then you’re probably searching for a way to lean down over the next month. In that case, good news: We’ve discovered a brand-new cutting meal plan, designed by a former champion bodybuilder, that delivers on both taste and nutrition.

This foolproof cutting plan is part of the new book The Bodybuilder’s Kitchen. It was written by Erin Stern, who, as a two-time Ms. Figure Olympia, knows more about fueling fit bodies than practically anyone. All the recipes and tips on the following pages are borrowed from The Bodybuilder’s Kitchen (with permission, of course), and frankly, it’s one of the finest attack plans for safely shedding pounds that we’ve ever seen. So if you want to strut proudly and sveltely on the beach in a few weeks (or anywhere else), read on.

The 4-Week Cutting Meal Plan to Get Shredded
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 7
close
1 of 7
wragg / Getty
Cutting 101

As Stern lays out in the book, the goal of a cutting phase is to trim the body of excess fat while retaining muscle. This is achieved primarily in the kitchen through careful macronutrient manipulation.

Essentially, you want to keep protein intake high and to strategically plan carbohydrate-rich meals around the times when you’re most active. This way, you’ll have the energy you need to train hard, and you’ll still have the nutrients needed to replenish fuel stores in muscles for recovery. You’ll be running a slight caloric deficit to encourage fat loss, which will reveal your muscle. Overall, macro ratios average 20% fats, 40% carbs, and 40% protein. 

2 of 7
MRBIG_PHOTOGRAPHY
What to Expect

First, don’t cut for more than one or two months—if you do, problems like yo-yo dieting, a decreased metabolic rate, and muscle loss can occur. On the plus side, reducing caloric intake should create noticeable physique changes within a couple of weeks.

You’ll face two main challenges in a cutting phase: increased hunger and a possible decrease in metabolism. You can combat these issues by eating more lean protein and vegetables, as they’re harder for your body to convert into fat, and protein has a satiating effect. Also, fill a smaller plate with colorful foods. We eat with our eyes, so you’ll be more eager to dig in, and the small plate will trick your brain. Lastly, never starve yourself lean. Stick with the plan, and the results will roll in.

3 of 7
Muscle & Fitness Magazine
The Formula for Cutting
  • Breakfast: Starchy carbs, protein 
  • Snack: Fats, protein
  • Lunch: Carbs, protein
  • Snack: Carbs, protein
  • Dinner: Fats, protein

Check out the following slides for your grocery list and some cut-friendly recipes.

4 of 7
Milan_Jovic / Getty
Shopping List

Stock up on these items at the grocery store when you’re leaning down:

Starches

  • old-fashioned oats
  • prerinsed quinoa
  • basmati rice
  • brown rice
  • sweet potatoes
  • russet potatoes
  • chickpeas
  • pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)
  • black beans

Proteins

  • large eggs
  • liquid egg whites
  • Greek yogurt
  • 1% cottage cheese
  • a whole chicken
  • 99% lean ground turkey
  • medium shrimp
  • lean ground beef
  • tilapia and cod fillets
  • pork tenderloin
  • cans of tuna
  • boneless
  • skinless chicken breasts

Fruits and Veggies

  • navel oranges
  • white onions
  • broccoli
  • fresh baby spinach
  • chopped kale
  • frozen riced cauliflower
  • fresh cauliflower
  • cabbage
  • acorn squash
  • watermelon
  • cantaloupe
  • avocados
  • apples
  • zucchini
  • yellow squash
  • beefsteak tomatoes

Other

  • coconut oil
  • whey protein powder
  • powdered stevia
  • unflavored almond milk
  • almond flour
  • powdered peanut butter,
  • low-sodium chicken broth
  • natural almond butter
  • unsweetened cocoa powder
  • jarred minced garlic
5 of 7
Brian Klutch
Recipe 1: The Elvis Shake

Channel the King with this delicious, low-cal peanut butter and banana shake. 

Get the Elvis Shake recipe here.

6 of 7
Brian Klutch
Recipe 2: Tex-Mex Fajitas

Ready in about 30 minutes, these are perfect for a healthy weeknight meal.

Get the Tex-Mex Fajitas recipe here.

7 of 7
Brian Klutch
Recipe 3: The Ultimate Low-Cal Feast

This entrée features lightly seasoned cod and a tart and citrusy charred tomatillo salsa. Complementing this meaty fish are hearty beefsteak tomatoes and spiced-up sweet potatoes—two pre-workout powerhouses that aid recovery.

Get the Broiled Cod With Charred Tomatillo Salsa recipe here.

Get the Rosemary Beefsteak Tomatoes recipe here.

Get the Coconut Cayenne Smashed Sweet Potatoes recipe here.

The Macros: 

  • 302 calories
  • 29g protein
  • 41g carbs
  • 2g fat

GET THE BOOK

Want more muscle-building, fat-burning recipes and tips like these? Pick up The Bodybuilder’s Kitchen, by Erin Stern. $17; amazon.com.

Topics:
Comments