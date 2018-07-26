The 4-Week Cutting Meal Plan to Get Shredded

Is your body ready for the beach? If your answer is “no”—or “not quite,” or “almost”...or anything other than, “Dude, the beach isn’t ready for my body”—then you’re probably searching for a way to lean down over the next month. In that case, good news: We’ve discovered a brand-new cutting meal plan, designed by a former champion bodybuilder, that delivers on both taste and nutrition.

This foolproof cutting plan is part of the new book The Bodybuilder’s Kitchen. It was written by Erin Stern, who, as a two-time Ms. Figure Olympia, knows more about fueling fit bodies than practically anyone. All the recipes and tips on the following pages are borrowed from The Bodybuilder’s Kitchen (with permission, of course), and frankly, it’s one of the finest attack plans for safely shedding pounds that we’ve ever seen. So if you want to strut proudly and sveltely on the beach in a few weeks (or anywhere else), read on.