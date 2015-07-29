6 Ways To Cheat Right

Up The Carbs

Studies have shown that carbohydrates influence levels of leptin, a hormone that plays a major role in hunger and satiety. When leptin is low, your stomach will growl, and you'll get that familiar hungry feeling. Eat a macro-filled meal, and leptin levels will rise, turning off the growling and making you feel full. It's the rise of insulin and/or glucose in the blood that drives up leptin levels previously suppressed by low-carb dieting. On your cheat day, it's critical that a low-carb dieter's extra calories come primarily from carbs. A standard, low-carb diet allows for roughly 0.5 grams of carbs per pound of bodyweight or less. On your cheat day, increase that all the way to two grams of carbs per pound.