8 Foods You Should Avoid

Food Choice

The foods you choose to fuel your body with must be harmonious with your training goals. Meaning, if you desire a body shaped like a sack of wet burritos, stuffing your face with fatty and processed foods would be a suitable pathway to achieving that ambitious objective. However, we’re guessing you’re after a more fit and muscular physique, eating healthy food is crucial.

“It comes down to moderation,” says Franci Cohen, CEO of Fuel Fitness in New York and creator of SpiderBands. “In general, you’re looking to limit the things that produce the fat storage hormone insulin in the body. Throughout the day you don’t want big peaks and drops in insulin levels, you want those levels to remain relatively steady.”

Whether it’s scaling back insulin-spiking foods or cutting down on the things that slow metabolism, if you’re munching or sipping on large quantities of these items too often, you could be inadvertently hindering progress.