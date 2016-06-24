8 Power Fruits for Better Health

There’s something important you’re not doing—and you’re far from alone in your torpidity because most Americans are every bit as lax as you are on this score. Too many people aren’t filling the recommended half of their plates with fruits and vegetables. If you’re part of this group, it’s something you’ll need to address because your diet is likely deficient in the vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and phytochemicals your body needs for optimum health—and no, canned fruit and fruit juices don’t count.

Fruits come with the added benefit of alleviating many common health issues, from inflammation to bladder problems, so if an apple a day keeps the doctor away, the information below might just put them out of business. Here are our top eight fruit A-listers for lasting health.