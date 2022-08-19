The Bodybuilding Journey gets to know athletes of the IFBB and the struggles they overcame to get to the coveted Olympia stage! Lee Labrada came to the United States from Cuba at a young age. After growing up as a poor immigrant, Lee implemented the work ethic and deep family values he learned from his father to guide him to success, not only in bodybuilding but also as a businessman. Take a look at his incredible journey brought to you by FitDoc Productions!