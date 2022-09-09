Jessica Reyes Padilla has slowly climbed the ranks of the IFBB Figure division. Past tragedies and a second chance at life helped to lay the foundation of her “Never Give Up” attitude that she has now passed on to her son. Jessica is passionate about bodybuilding but her family is what keeps her going! You can’t help but be inspired by her story, brought to you by FitDoc Productions!

header image.00_00_02_13.Still012[1] (2)

Behind the Stage: A Bodybuilding Journey

Read article
Topics: