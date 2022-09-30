As one of the top names in the IFBB, Logan Franklin reflects on how his life and bodybuilding career have changed since having a son with his fiancé Marissa. The love for your child is a powerful thing, and Logan uses this as his new “why” as he continues his bodybuilding journey. Brought to you by FitDoc Productions!

