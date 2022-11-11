Growing up begging for food in the streets of Brazil and almost losing her life to drugs and alcohol, Lucia Malavaze never lost her spirit. Bodybuilding saved her life. A kind soul saw potential in her and pulled Lucia from a miserable life.

Lucia understands more than most what it means for someone to help you, especially when they don’t have to. With what seemed like endless struggles, she kept a smile on her face and continued to give back, knowing that one day blessings would find her…..and now, that day has come. Brought to you by FitDoc Productions!