Supplements

6 Supplements You Should Take to Build Muscle

Get the most out of your training efforts by fueling your body with these top supplement selections.

zack-zeigler-headshot thumbnail by

Whether you’re after washboard abs, Popeye’s forearms, or calves the size of dinner plates, proper supplementation can help expedite the process. That’s if you use the right supps the right way.

“Supplements can help carry you over the finish line when your workout and diet can’t get you to where you want to go,” says personal trainer Lisa Lynn, a specialist in metabolic disorders and author of The Metabolism Solution.  

And along with accentuating strength gains and weight loss from your hard work inside of the gym, some supps can also provide additional benefits like increased energy, an enhanced mood, and an overall healthier appearance. 

So which supplements should you take? Starting with these six isn’t a bad idea.

1 of 6
jorgegonzalez / Getty
1. Whey

Whey is a quick-digesting protein that should be consumed within an hour after your last set to jumpstart protein synthesis. “Along with muscle repair and recovery, whey has the ability to do things like increase energy, help with depression, and benefit the hair and skin,” Lynn explains.

And with whey, it pays to pay up. “If you’re not paying around $25 or so per pound, you’re probably not getting a high-quality whey,” she adds. “As expensive as it seems, a jug that costs $53 only comes out to $1.87 per serving. Plus, many cheaper whey proteins are the leftover junk that got rejected.”

2 of 6
Gabriel Vergani / EyeEm / Getty
2. Casein

Trying to get massive? According to Lynn, slower-digesting casein protein is a good option before hitting the sack.

“Taking casein at night so you’re continuously fed BCAAs is a great concept for people looking to bulk up,” she says. “And while whey is always the best in my book, I’d also recommend casein to someone who has a hard time preserving muscle.”

When you goal is weight loss, Lynn suggests canning the casein. “It has sugar in it, which messes up fat burning,” she adds. “That’s the reason many top models and bodybuilders stay away from it.” 

3 of 6
South_agency / Getty
3. Creatine

Creatine, which is naturally found in red meat and fish, can provide the body with energy and translate to muscle growth and improved athletic performance.

“Creatine is scientifically proven to help you increase strength, which means it allows you to pack on muscle faster than any other supplement,” Lynn says. “Look for a high-quality, quick-absorbing creatine from a brand name you can trust. Just like with whey, if you buy a cheap brand, expect a cheap product.” 

4 of 6
MirageC / Getty
4. Fish Oil

News stories debating the potency of fish oil seem pop up regularly. One day it’s amazing for you, the next it’s overhyped and unnecessary. So what’s the verdict?

“When you stick to the science instead of listening to marketing or what the media tells you, it’s case closed — omega-3s are absolutely one of the best supplements that everyone should take. The benefits include the ability to reduce inflammation, alleviate depression, and help keep your hair, skin, and nails healthy. Just be sure that you’re getting at least 500 EPS and DHA.”

Lynn also recommends checking the label for saturated fat content. “You’d be surprised how many fish oil supplements contain more saturated fat than omega-3s,” she adds.

5 of 6
Drazen / Getty
5. BCAAs

Branched chain amino acids (BCAAs) are three essential amino acids — leucine, isoleucine and valine — that are the building blocks of protein.

“BCAAs are nutrients that the body obtains from meat and lean protein,” she says. “They’re a superstar when you’re trying to rip down and preserve muscle because you’re not taking in fat with BCAAs. Many high-grade whey proteins contain BCAAs, and when taken together can provide greater boosts in energy and strength.” 

6 of 6
Andrew Brookes / Getty
6. Multi-vitamins

If your diet isn’t as spot on as it should be, multivitamins can fill in nutritional gaps created from poor food choices.

“If your diet isn’t up to par or you’re not eating enough vegetables or protein, you should definitely take a multivitamin,” Lynn suggests. “You don’t need to take one everyday, but when you’re feeling rundown, tire, or weak, it can provide support. Just make sure your multivitamin includes minerals. Our bodies can’t make minerals, and if you’re deficient in even one mineral whatever your goal is — losing weight, building muscle — all bets are off.”

Topics:
Comments