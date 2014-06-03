6 Supplements You Should Take to Build Muscle

Whether you’re after washboard abs, Popeye’s forearms, or calves the size of dinner plates, proper supplementation can help expedite the process. That’s if you use the right supps the right way.

“Supplements can help carry you over the finish line when your workout and diet can’t get you to where you want to go,” says personal trainer Lisa Lynn, a specialist in metabolic disorders and author of The Metabolism Solution.

And along with accentuating strength gains and weight loss from your hard work inside of the gym, some supps can also provide additional benefits like increased energy, an enhanced mood, and an overall healthier appearance.

So which supplements should you take? Starting with these six isn’t a bad idea.