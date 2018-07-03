Brian Klutch

Boost Workout

7 Best Caffeinated Products to Boost Your Energy

Need a pre-workout or midday pick-me-up? Here are our favorites.

Brian Klutch
Everyone needs a pick-me-up every once in a while. From cans of cold brew to protein-infused K-Cups, these products will keep you caffeinated and crushing your workouts.

1. Kimera Koffee
1. Kimera Koffee

Kimera’s ground coffees, whole beans, and K-Cups are fortified with nootropics to improve mental focus and athletic performance. And they’re backed by Jujimufu, the “Anabolic Acrobat” who does weighted chair splits, so maybe there’s something to them.

￼Prices vary; kimerakoffee.com

Brian Klutch
2. Cup-O Protein Coffee

Starting your morning with protein is as easy as firing up your Keurig—because each single-serving pod of this 100% arabica coffee is laced with eight grams of collagen peptides, which is better than adding chicken breast to your morning mug.

$17 for 10; cupoprotein.com

Brian Klutch
3. Trident Cold Brew Nitro

The coffee in each 12-ounce can of Trident’s nitro cold brew is smooth, creamy, and delicious. Boosted with MCT oil, it’ll also help curb appetite and increase mental cognition.

$30 for 6; tridentcoffee.com

Brian Klutch
4. Chameleon Cold-Brew

With this DIY kit from Texas-based Chameleon, making cold brew is easier than ever. Just add the cold-brew packet to water using the included mason jar and steep in the fridge overnight for a smooth, low-acid pick-me-up.

$16 for 8; chameleoncoldbrew.com

Brian Klutch
5. Alpine Start Instant Coffee

Created by a Colorado rock climber who wanted an easier way to drink coffee, the full-bodied grounds dissolve instantly in hot or cold water. It’s got all the taste of drip coffee, with none of the wait—or equipment.

$9 for 8; alpinestartfoods.com

Brian Klutch
6. Eat Your Coffee Bars

For those who prefer to chew their coffee, these energy bars are packed with peanut butter, coffee, dates, and oats—plus 80mg of caffeine—for a satisfying snack that will wake you up.

$20 for 8; eatyour.coffee

Brian Klutch
7. Bulletproof Cold Brew

Bulletproof’s single-serve bottles of cold brew sport an energizing dose of healthy fats courtesy of grass-fed butter and “Brain Octane Oil.” Some also contain collagen protein, which helps strengthen joints and speed recovery.

$59 for 12; bulletproof.com

