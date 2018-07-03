Need a pre-workout or midday pick-me-up? Here are our favorites.
by Kevin Gray
Everyone needs a pick-me-up every once in a while. From cans of cold brew to protein-infused K-Cups, these products will keep you caffeinated and crushing your workouts.
7 Best Caffeinated Products to Boost Your Energy
1. Kimera Koffee
Kimera’s ground coffees, whole beans, and K-Cups are fortified with nootropics to improve mental focus and athletic performance. And they’re backed by Jujimufu, the “Anabolic Acrobat” who does weighted chair splits, so maybe there’s something to them.
Starting your morning with protein is as easy as firing up your Keurig—because each single-serving pod of this 100% arabica coffee is laced with eight grams of collagen peptides, which is better than adding chicken breast to your morning mug.
With this DIY kit from Texas-based Chameleon, making cold brew is easier than ever. Just add the cold-brew packet to water using the included mason jar and steep in the fridge overnight for a smooth, low-acid pick-me-up.
Created by a Colorado rock climber who wanted an easier way to drink coffee, the full-bodied grounds dissolve instantly in hot or cold water. It’s got all the taste of drip coffee, with none of the wait—or equipment.
Bulletproof’s single-serve bottles of cold brew sport an energizing dose of healthy fats courtesy of grass-fed butter and “Brain Octane Oil.” Some also contain collagen protein, which helps strengthen joints and speed recovery.