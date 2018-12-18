An In-depth Look at Best-selling PERFORMIX SST

Sponsored Content

Performix SST actually lets you FEEL your metabolism working.

Have you tried thermogenics before? Never heard of them? Already using them? If it’s the latter, it’s likely you’ve heard of SST, GNC’s #1 selling product (based on GNC POS 2017) .

For the uninitiated, the main focus of thermogenics is to replicate the process that occurs when the body generates heat from physical activity, which in turn increases your metabolism and triggers the body to burn calories to use as energy. In other words, it encourages the body to use fat deposits as fuel.

As thermogenics achieve their goal by encouraging an already naturally occurring body function, the category enjoys a lot of popularity among the 68% of Americans that are taking dietary supplements on a regular basis (http://www.crnusa.org/CRN-consumersurvey-archives/2015/). However, this popularity also means hundreds of brands have hit store shelves with their own iteration; and it can be easy to get lost in this flood of branding and packaging.

Among these contenders, Performix SST has proven itself to be a category leader—which is saying something in the current climate of increasingly picky supplement shoppers, newly armed with smartphones and unlimited data that allow them to research any product on the spot. With SST’s newest version now on shelves at Walmart (at a price-point of $25, which is unprecedentedly low for the premium brand), it’s gaining fresh attention from new and existing consumers. Find out what sets SST apart and get a first-hand review of its effectiveness from tester Todd W. from California.

So what’s unique about SST?

What most people will tell you about their experience with SST is that you can FEEL it working. The warm and energizing sensation of SST is a surefire signal that your body’s metabolism is being powered up. Either way, the consensus is that it gets to work fast (as in less than an hour) and stays that way for several hours (4-6 depending on your body’s metabolism) as it cycles through different ingredients like TeaCrine® , Capsimax®, Sensoril® and others, some of which focus on benefits other than a metabolism boost, such as increased energy or enhanced focus. Click

Also hard to ignore is the visual appeal. The SST pills have a very unique look, with bright blue beads suspended in an oil complex featuring the trendy ingredient, MCT oil. The blue pills are are represented on SST's unique packaging, as well.

This isn’t just for aesthetics, though. SST capsules are full of Timed-Release TERRA Intelligent Dosing™ beads. Performix’s innovative TERRA technology drives the timed-release functionality of SST that helps extend the benefits of key ingredients over time. Click here to read more about TERRA beads.

Among fans, these benefits, driven by real-life results and working together in a happy harmony, are touted as the main force behind the meteoric rise of Performix SST within a very crowded product category.

According to one NYC fitness trainer, Evan Betts, “I like the fact that SST is an intense product focused on results. I take SST before a workout and it gives me the extra boost, I need to kill a workout start to finish.”

So how does the product work?

Performix SST utilizes a blend of ingredients to achieve the synergistic effects that increase energy, accelerate metabolism, and enhance focus. To increase energy, the product uses a combination of caffeine and TeaCrine®. TeaCrine® is a patent-pending compound containing

theacrine , which can be found in natural sources such as the Camellia assamic var.kucha tealeaf, coffee, and certain exotic fruits. Similar to caffeine, TeaCrine® delivery energy, mental clarity, and improved motivation and mood., meaning it doesn’t usually lead to a crash when it wears off and helps smooth out the overall energy benefit of SST. In fact, TeaCrine® and caffeine are a powerful combination. Together, they provided an extra boost of energy; and, the combo been shown to provide metabolic and thermogenic benefits that are helpful for weight loss.

Additionally, caffine has been shown to increase the bioavailability of theacrine, which can make the TeaCrine® in SST even more effective.

The real hero of SST, however, is Capsimax® a naturally derived, highly active concentrate of natural capsaicin. This extract delivers potent capsaicin, the ingredient in chili peppers responsible for their spice, but without the burn. Capsaicin accelerates metabolism, which in turn produces energy in the body. According to Dr. Richard Bloomer, the Dean of University of Memphis’s School of Health Studies, “Capsaicinoids can minimize appetite, they can stimulate an increase in energy expenditure, and they can also increase the mobilization of fat to be used as a potential fuel source.” In SST, Capsimax® increases resting energy expenditure by about 100 calories a day*, allowing it to both increase energy and accelerate metabolism.

As an added benefit, SST features Sensoril® ashwagandha and BioPerine®.

Sourced from the Withania somnifera plant, ashwagandha is a powerful adaptogen. It helps manage and reduce stress, improve focus and reaction time, and boost energy levels. The inclusion of Sensoril® ashwagandha in SST helps round out the focus and mood benefits of the product. BioPerine® is a natural bioavailability enhancer, which is a complex way of saying BioPerine® enhances the absorption of nutrients by the body. Sourced from black pepper fruits, BioPerine® is 95% Piperine, an active compound found in black pepper. The BioPerine® in SST supports the performance of other killer ingredients by making sure your body can optimally absorb them.

The final key element to SST’s effectiveness is Timed-Release TERRA Intelligent Dosing™ beads. Performix’s innovative TERRA technology drives the timed-release functionality of SST that helps extend and optimize the benefits of key ingredients over time. Each TERRA bead features layers of active ingredients with a specially formulated timed-release coating. This coating is designed to dissolve over time to ensure you are receiving the benefits you need, when you need them most. Through this technology, the benefits of SST’s ingredients are extended for maximum performance.

REVIEW: Todd W., California

Taking SST: Todd's Experience

True to their word, the effects of SST can be felt very quickly (about 30 minutes for me). I took SST before my morning workout. I felt a rush of energy almost immediately after taking the full dose of two pills. The instructions on the package recommend starting with one pill to assess my tolerance, but I regularly drink coffee and other energy drinks. I figured my caffeine tolerance would be pretty high, so I opted for the full dose. I certainly felt the effects, but I was not overpowered by the amount of caffeine in the pills. I didn’t experience typical negative side effects of too much caffeine like nervousness or jitters. If you’re sensitive to caffeine or not sure, it’s probably best to start with a single pill and see how you feel.

By replacing my morning cup of coffee with SST, I felt awake and alert much sooner. It was as if my entire body as energized to a higher degree. When I got to the gym, I was excited to crush my workout. Though I didn’t change anything else in my routine, I felt more explosive and focused. I was energized and almost hyper-aware of my senses and surroundings as if my entire body were putting in work to metabolize fat. After an hour of high intensity training, I felt like I had pushed my body to its max.

After my workout, I rushed off to work. I noticed I felt warmer than usual, which could have been because someone turned the heat up in the office, but I’d like to think it was thanks Capsimax®.

Thanks to PERFORMIX’s TERRA Intelligent Dosing time-release system, the ingredients in SST continued to release throughout the day. I felt alert, almost as if I was more alive, throughout the entire day.

Todd's Verdict

After just one day with SST, I am excited to give it another try. I’ve never taken another supplement as potent or fast acting. I could feel the effects right away. Did I notice any changes to my physique in just one day? No, but there’s a definite feedback that SST manages to deliver. The promised benefits of mental alertness and energy are noticeable, and so is the “metabolic burn”, which is a little harder to explain. If you’re inclined, it’s the kind of thing you’ll really have to experience yourself.

