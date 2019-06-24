Richard Newstead / Getty

8 Ingredients You Need in Your Pre-Workout Supplement

For over 20 years, one of the hottest-selling sports supplements in the bodybuilding/fitness/athletic communities have been pre-workout supplements. Without a doubt these products, when created correctly, can have a significant impact on one’s training by supplying certain nutrients/compounds that may enhance strength, power, focus, energy, blood flow and more.

Since there are literally hundreds of these types of products lining the shelves of supplement stores and online warehouses, it can be confusing and frustrating when deciding which to choose. With that in mind, lets take a look at eight of the top scientifically (and real world) validated ingredients that one should look for when purchasing an effective pre-workout.

Citrulline Malate

This amino acid compound improves training intensity, endurance, and recovery speed. This is accomplished via several mechanisms, including increased nitric oxide levels, enhanced blood flow to muscles (resulting in better pumps), reduced levels of ammonia /lactic acid, and more rapid replenishment of PCr (phospho-creatine) stores. Additionally, citrulline is involved in signaling pathways, which increases protein synthesis and slows protein breakdown.

Dosage: 6 grams

NAC

N-Acetyl Cysteine (NAC) is a modified version of the amino acid cysteine, and can be found in abundance throughout the body. Supplementation with this important nutrient serves many vital functions and provides a plethora of health and performance benefits for the hard-training athlete and bodybuilder. Its most well-known benefit is its ability to provide protection from oxidation via its direct conversion to the powerful antioxidant glutathione, and ability to increase glutathione-producing enzymes. NAC is also a powerful scavenger of damaging free radicals, supports liver health, has been shown to increase energy production, neurotransmitter balance, mood, post-exercise recovery, EPO/blood volume levels, and assists in better blood glucose control.

Dosage: 500 mg

A-GPC

This form of choline is one of the best nootropic compounds available for enhancing memory, concentration, mood, general well-being, and focus – all of which can increase one’s ability to train with greater intent, tunnel-vision, and intensity. Additionally, alpha-glycerylphosphorylcholine (A-GPC) has been shown to stimulate the production of human growth hormone, which is a powerful stimulator of hypertrophy, and fat loss.

Dosage: 150 mg

Beta Alanine

This naturally occurring beta amino acid improves strength, power, boosts muscular endurance, and increases overall performance output. By raising your muscular levels of carnosine, beta alanine acts as a precursor to nitric oxide production (which allows for greater blood flow to target muscles), and helps reduce acids within cells, which delays muscular fatigue so you can work harder for longer periods of time. The result is more intense and productive workouts (via more reps during sets), leading to better gains over the long term.

Dosage: 3.2 grams

Taurine

This highly abundant intracellular amino acid plays several vital roles that may result in enhnaced exercise performance and lean mass accumulation. Similar to creatine, it draws water into muscle cells, thereby acting as a powerful cell volumizer. Increased cell volume makes muscles appear fuller/larger, and creates a more anabolic environment for hypertrophy to occur. Taurine also helps regulate water and electrolyte balance in the blood, and within cells, which may help to prevent muscle cramping in intense trainers. Additionally, this highly versatile amino acid has be shown to increase a muscle’s ability to generate force, leading to more powerful contractions, and greater release of the vasodilator, Nitric Oxide

Dosage: 1 gram

Betanine

Also known as trimethylglycine or TMG, most of its proposed benefits are the result of its role as a methyl donor. Studies have shown that using ample amounts of this compound can lead to significant gains in strength, power and muscle mass. It is suggested that betaine accomplishes its physique altering (positive body composition changes) properties by increasing creatine production in the body, augmenting protein synthesis, enhancing anabolic hormone profiles, and supporting healthy homocysteine levels. 

Dosage: 1.5 grams

Glycerol

Glycerol is produced naturally and is an important component of the cell membrane. Glycerol's hyperhydration effects increase heat tolerance and delay the negative effects of dehydration. This may lead to significant improvement in endurance, increased power output, and lower perceived exertion. 

Dosage: 1-1.2 grams per kg bodyweight. 

Caffeine

This naturally occurring trimethylxantine, found in a variety of plants, is likely the most popular and often consumed pre-workout compound. Used in reasonable and safe dosages, it has been shown to have many positive effects on training performance including the ability to increase focus, enhanced strength, power and endurance, lowered perceived exertion, dulling of muscle pain, and reduction in feelings of fatigue.

Dosage: Begin with a pre-workout dose of no more than 100-200 mg to assess tolerance. Never take an amount that causes anxiety, nervousness or rapid heartbeat. After four straight weeks of use, take 2 weeks off in order to keep from needing to increase the dosage.

