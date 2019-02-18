Mass Building 101: Everything You Need to Know to Build Mass

A bodybuilder in mass-gain mode will face all sorts of questions. Well-meaning friends and family will comment with a tinge of worry about the superhuman amounts of food you’re eating. They’ll question why you can’t skip the gym “just this once.” Some jokester will suggest a steady diet of fast food and ice cream to get huge. (Yep, no one has ever thought of that before.)

Thing is, you probably have questions, too. But you can’t turn to all those laypeople in your life who wonder why anyone would want to transform themselves into a human anatomy chart. No, you need experts. Someone who understands your quest, who helps dedicated folks just like you pack on solid, lean mass for a living.

We’ve tapped our favorite trainers to get their key dos and don’ts, covering a range of training, nutrition, and supplementation tips. Just one extra “don’t” before we begin: Don’t let any of the doubters get to you. All will be clear to everyone soon enough, when your relentless efforts lead to awe-inspiring results.

THE FLEX MASS BLAST

Just starting out? Or have a stale training regimen and need a new challenge? Here’s a straightforward program, designed around the major compound lifts and augmented with an array of free-weight, cable, and machine moves to maximize muscle stimulation and development. You’ll lift four days per week and take three days off—arrange those around what works best for your schedule. For weighted exercises, choose a resistance that elicits failure at or around the listed rep range.

DAY 1: BACK, SHOULDERS

BACK Pullup | SETS: 4 | REPS: 10, 10, 10, 10 Smith Machine Row | SETS: 3 | REPS: 10, 6-8, 6-8

SHOULDERS Standing Barbell Press | SETS: 4 | REPS: 10, 6-8, 6-8, 5 Arnold Press | SETS: 3 | REPS: 10, 6-8, 6-8

BACK Lat Pulldown to the Rear | SETS: 3 | REPS: 10, 8, 6 Wide-Grip Seated Cable Row | SETS: 3 | REPS: 10, 8, 6

SHOULDERS Dumbbell Lateral Raise | SETS: 3 | REPS: 10, 10, 8 Bentover Dumbbell Raise | SETS: 3 | REPS: 10, 10, 8

BACK Back Extension | SETS: 3 | REPS: 20, 20, 20



DAY 2: THIGHS & CALVES

QUADRICEPS Barbell Squat | SETS: 4 | REPS: 10, 6-8, 6-8, 5 Hack Squat | SETS: 4 | REPS: 10, 6-8, 6-8, 5 Stationary Lunge | SETS: 3 | REPS: 10, 8, 6

HAMSTRINGS Romanian Deadlift | SETS: 4 | REPS: 10, 6-8, 6-8, 5

QUADS Walking Lunge | SETS: 3 | REPS: 10 Steps Per Leg Leg Extension | SETS: 4 | REPS: 12, 10, 8, 6

HAMS Lying Leg Curl | SETS: 4 | REPS: 12, 10, 8, 6

CALVES Donkey Calf Raise | SETS: 4 | REPS: 15, 12, 10, 8 Seated Calf Raise | SETS: 3 | REPS: 15, 12, 10



DAY 3: CHEST, TRICEPS & ABS

CHEST Bench Press | SETS: 4 | REPS: 10, 6-8, 6-8, 5 Incline Dumbbell Press | SETS: 4 | REPS: 10, 6-8, 6-8, 5 Decline Dumbbell Press | SETS: 3 | REPS: 10, 6-8, 6-8 Cable Crossover | SETS: 3 | REPS: 12, 10, 8

TRICEPS Close-Grip Bench Press | SETS: 4 | REPS: 10, 6-8, 6-8, 5 Incline Triceps Extension | SETS: 3 | REPS: 10, 6-8, 6-8 Dip | SETS: 3 | REPS: 10, 10, 10

ABS Decline Twisting Crunch | SETS: 3 | REPS: 25-30 Hanging Knee Raise | SETS: 3 | REPS: 20-30 Plank | SETS: 3 | REPS: Hold for 30 seconds



DAY 4: TRAPS, BICEPS, FOREARMS, & LAGGING BODY PART OF YOUR CHOICE