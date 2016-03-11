If you’ve been loading the bar with 225 pounds on chest days for as long as you can remember, then it’s time to make a change. Even if your diet is tip-top and loaded with protein and complex carbs, you could probably use a boost of the supplement kind.

Try a combination of creatine, carnosine, taurine, tribulus and octacosanol. This basic stack attacks your strength shortcomings from a variety of angles.

Creatine is a proven compound when it comes to muscle strength. Carnosine and taurine enhance muscle strength by buffering fatigue-causing byproducts in muscle cells. Tribulus boosts testosterone levels, which along with octacosanol enhances the firing of nerve fibers that control muscle contraction to boost its force.

Supplement Dose Creatine 3-5 g immediately before and after workouts Carnosine 1-1.5 g at breakfast and dinner Taurine 1-3 g immediately before and after workouts Tribulus 250-750 mg with breakfast and 60 minutes before workouts Octosanol 1,000-10,000 mcg 1-2 times daily with one dose 4 hours before workouts

