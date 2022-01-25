Why Choose It?

Addition of digestive enzymes:

Iso-FUJI® is a protein consisting solely and exclusively of certified raw material. Whey Protein Isolate (WPI) is the purest form of whey.

Volactive® UltraWhey XP is a high quality whey protein isolate. Contains at least 92% fresh whey protein from pasture cows not treated with hormones or antibiotics and without GMO.XP is ultrafiltered through a process of low temperature and low pressure membrane filter systems to obtain an extraordinarily qualitative ingredient of whey protein with very low lactose and fat content.

“Volac® officially certifies and guarantees the content of Yamamoto® Nutrition proteins.”

100% Italian production:

Iso-FUJI® like all Yamamoto® brand products, is assembled and packaged in Italy. So a 100% made in Italy product. Iso-FUJI® is a food supplement based on whey proteins isolated by cross-flow ultrafiltration and microfiltration.

To obtain ULTRAWHEY XP protein isolate, the whey undergoes a complex process of microfiltration, ultrafiltration and reverse osmosis at low temperatures and pressure, which in addition to eliminating harmful particles and minerals, the lipid fraction and reducing lactose to an almost zero percentage, it is a process that is absolutely able to better preserve the integrity and presence of the bio-active protein fractions without denaturing the quality of the protein itself.

Volactive® UltraWhey XP Certification:

Iso-FUJI® is a protein consisting solely and exclusively of certified raw material. Whey Protein Isolate (WPI) is the most purified form of whey. Volactive® UltraWhey XP is the highest quality whey protein isolate.

Contains at least 92% fresh whey protein from pasture cows, not treated with hormones or antibiotics and GMO free. XP is ultrafiltered through a low temperature, low pressure filtration process to create an extra pure whey protein ingredient that is low in lactose and fat.

"Volac® officially certifies and guarantees the content of Yamamoto® Nutrition proteins."

How do you take it?

The wide range of our catalog guarantees the maximum possibility of choice in the most suitable use for every need and characteristic of the athlete. Often the customer is confused by the quantity of products on the market or

confused by approximate or even incorrect information. With the support of our testimonials, we will try to give clear and correct indications on the basic methods of use of our supplements, which can obviously be further adapted to the needs and subjective characteristics of the athlete.

Analysis and certifications

All the products that are put on the market are aimed at complete satisfaction in the effectiveness of use by the final consumer, where all the quality control certifications as well as the various awards of the raw materials are highlighted with the maximum documented and verifiable transparency. we use, without forgetting to take care of problems related to food intolerances.

What variants are available?

Natural or flavored?

Choose the best solution for you!

CHOCOLATE – VANILLA – CARRIBEAN DREAM – COOKIE – CHOCOLATE AND COCONUT – COOFFEE – HAZELNUT – PEACH YOGURT – WILD FRUIT YOGURT – NOT FLAVORED

Our Protein are free of:

Xanthan gum – Carrageenan – Palm oil

