8 Best Supplements to Aid Muscles Growth and Joint Movement

Wear and tear is inevitable not only with age but lifiting. Placing heavy loads on your body, specifically your joints will trigger inflammation and possible joint pain. Going lighter may prevent both from happening, but ultimately it won't produce any gains. Even if you have a sound diet, you may be lacking essential nutrients, which work to subside the inflammation and pain.

To help you get back on track and in the gym joint-pain free, consider dabbling with the right supps. Each joint-friendly supp will help to further strengthen your bones, rebuild broken down cartilage, and reduce inflammation. But the benefits don't stop there, some of these supps also pack a healthful punch.