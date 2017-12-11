16 Greatest Physiques of All Time
Phillip Brenneman spent his days in a sedentary state. At work he would sit for hours on end, grab some fast food at lunch and dinner because of time constraints, and that was life. This sounds all-to-familiar for many people in America. Wealth disparity and crushing hours can oftentimes limit your options for healthier eating and general self-care. In Phillip’s case, this lifestyle was fine until he had a daughter.
An embarrassing event triggered change in Phillip’s life and now, years later, he’s 200 pounds lighter and is beginning his quest to help others on their weight loss journeys.
Phillip’s AMAZING 200 Pound Weight Loss – TRANSFORMATION
Stuck in a cycle of socializing & overeating for years, Phillip Brenneman was approaching 400 pounds. He decided to make a change when he woke up to his Super Bowl party leftovers after a night of binging. Today, Phillip has lost half his body weight & wants to help others trying to lose weight too.**SHARE to inspire**
Posted by Quest Nutrition on Tuesday, November 28, 2017
