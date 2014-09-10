5 Ab Exercises for a Concrete Core

Everyone has an “abs” day in their weekly routine. But how many among us actually make a concerted effort to train the core? Many people still refer to the "core" as being just your abdominals when, in fact, the core is more broadly defined and includes all of the muscles that stabilize the spine, pelvis, and shoulder girdle. They run the entire length of the trunk and torso and include your glutes, hips, obliques, and rectus abdominis.

More Than Just Abs

Since the core is more than just your abs you need to follow a thorough core-strengthening program to be certain that you are zeroing in on the core from all angles. Many of the old school, basic exercises like push-ups and squats are actually considered core exercises. And it’s commonly known that elite powerlifters who squat and bench press huge loads have the strongest cores around.

But if you truly want to color your core training with some less conventional but highly effective moves, you can try any of these five offerings.