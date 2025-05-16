28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
There are numerous great core training exercises to choose from; however, some default to the classics, such as planks or those featured on their Instagram feed. While those coolest and classics have their place, they only scratch the surface of what your core can do. If you want to build a core that’s both show and go, it’s time to think outside the crunch. Enter the landmine rollout, an effective anti-extension core exercise that combines plank tension with the intensity of an ab rollout. With a barbell and a landmine attachment, this move challenges your abs, lats, shoulders, and grip.
If your goal is to develop core strength that carries over to improved performance and heavier lifting, the landmine rollout needs to be your go-to exercise. Let’s explain why it works, how to do it right, and the benefits you’ll gain.
The landmine rollout is a dynamic core exercise that combines the tension of a plank with the movement of an ab wheel rollout. Using an anchored barbell, grip the sleeve end and slowly push the barbell away from your body, extending your arms and torso as far as your core can control. Then, pull it back with the same tension.
The landmine rollout trains your body to resist low-back extension and maintain a neutral spine under load. Because the landmine setup allows for a slightly arced path and slower tempo, it’s forgiving for lifters with cranky lower backs.
Here is how to do it right, step by step.
Unlike many core exercises, the landmine rollout ties your core and shoulders together, and the muscles it trains prove that.
The Landmine Rollout may seem simple, but performing it incorrectly can reduce its benefits and leave your lower back unhappy. Here are the common mistakes and their solutions.
Allowing your hips to sag and your lower back to arch puts stress on your lower back while losing core tension.
The Fix: Squeeze your glutes and keep a slight posterior pelvic tilt (tuck your tailbone) throughout the movement.
A little is good, so more should be better, right? Wrong. Rolling out too far causes your spine to extend and ribs to flare, shifting tension away from your core.
The Fix: Only roll out as far as you can maintain a braced core and neutral spine.
Generating the movement from your shoulders turns this into a shoulder reach instead of a core challenge.
The Fix: Initiate the movement from your torso and hips, think of your arms as guides, not engines.
Rushing through rollouts removes control and muscular tension by letting momentum do the work, rather than your abs.
The Fix: Slow down. Perform each repetition with a 3-second rollout, brief pause, and 2-second return.
The landmine rollout is a core exercise that delivers multiple benefits, and here’s why it deserves a spot in your routine.
It trains your abs to resist extension under load, arguably the most critical function of your core. Additionally, it achieves this in an extended range of motion that many core exercises lack. That means better form during heavy squats, deadlifts, and overhead presses.
Like a moving plank on steroids, the Landmine Rollout teaches you how to brace everything from your lats to your glutes. That full-body tension carries over to every compound lift in your workout.
By requiring you to stay braced and avoid lower back overextension, the rollout helps build the lower back strength and endurance that keep your spine safe during heavy squats, deadlifts, and high-speed movements.
Controlling the rollout and return requires shoulder blade stability and active lats. It’s one of the few core exercises that effectively connects your shoulders to your core in a functional way.
The landmine rollout is best performed fresh and before you hit the weights. It works well as part of your warm-up or in a core tri-set. Two to three sets of 6 to 8 reps per side will give your core all it can handle.