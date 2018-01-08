Arm Exercises

Francisco Rocha's Arm Workout to Double the Size of Your Biceps and Triceps

Give your arms the opportunity to grow with this simple yet effective workout.

by
EZ-bar Biceps Curl
Originally from Brazil, Bodybuilder Francisco Rocha now lives in London, where he's won eight physique competitions. 

Although he's a prime example of the ideal physique, Rocha actually admits that he looks better now that he's pushing 40 than he did when he was 20. 

"'Don't lift for your ego' is a cliché, but it's perhaps the greatest lesson I've learned," says Rocha. "If you want to keep improving with age, don't just keep increasing the load. It's far better to increase the intensity of your training by doing different techniques, such as trisets, giant sets, drop sets, peak contraction, and pre-exhaustion."

Put some of Rocha's revered techniques to use with his arm workout (below) that's guaranteed to help you build the size of your biceps and triceps

Rocha's Arm Workout

Exercise 1

EZ-Bar Curl
exercise image placeholder
5 sets
10-15* reps
60 sec rest
*Perform reps as 15, 12, 10, 10, 10.

Exercise 2

Alternating Dumbbell Biceps Curl You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Alternating Dumbbell Biceps Curl thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
60 sec rest

Exercise 3

EZ-Bar Preacher Curl You'll need: EZ-Bar, Preacher Bench How to
EZ-Bar Preacher Curl thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
60 sec rest

Exercise 4

Dumbbell Hammer Curl You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Hammer Curl thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
60 sec rest

Exercise 5

Triceps Pressdown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, V-Handle Attachment How to
Triceps Pressdown thumbnail
4 sets
10-21* reps
60 sec rest
*Perform reps as 21, 15, 12, 10.

Exercise 6

Cable Overhead Triceps Extension You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Rope Attachment, Bench How to
Cable Overhead Triceps Extension thumbnail
4 sets
15 reps
60 sec rest

Exercise 7

Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
12 reps
60 sec rest
Use a close grip.

Exercise 8

Weighted Dip You'll need: Ankle Weights, Dip Station How to
Weighted Dip thumbnail
4 sets
15 reps
60 sec rest
