6 Lat Pulldown Variations to Build a Bigger Back

Some of the most cliched training tips also happen to be the most useful ones. One example, which is said by just about every trainer, physique athlete, and strength coach: “Always incorporate variety in your training.”

Clichés are clichés for a reason. Variety is important, and we’re not just talking about doing different exercises for a given body part; even doing slight variations of the same movement can help attack a muscle from a different angle to spur new gains in size and strength.

This month, we take a look at the lat pulldown—an utterly basic back-building exercise, but one with numerous deviations worth incorporating in your program. On the following slides, you’ll find six pulldown variations, complete with an accompanying sample back workout.

Pulldown Pointers