Back Exercises

The Best Exercise Supersets to Bulk up Your Back

Add some size, power, and functional mobility to all the muscles of your back with these five classic supersets.

Back Blasters

Pullup
There’s nothing like back pain to derail a steady workout program and disrupt everyday routines. Most of us will endure chronic back pain at some point in our lives—especially now that we spend so much of our time sitting and hunched over computers and smart phones.

But it doesn’t have to be that way. An effective back workout not only develops the muscles that give us a broad, V-shaped torso but also counteracts the effects of sitting and hunching. If we can create stability through the hips, midsection, and shoulders—the massive area covered by the many layers of back muscle—we can reduce the possibility of long-term ailments, including back pain.

Fortunately, we can strengthen and stabilize our backs at the same time. By working big muscle groups along the posterior chain, we inevitably pull in many other muscles, making a back routine one of the more effective and efficient ways to train. That’s especially true in a superset routine during which we alternate push-pull movements or upper and lower body to keep things moving.

Pete Williams is a NASM-certified personal trainer and the author or co-author of a number of books on performance and training.

1. 90/90 Stretch and Cat/Cow

1A. 90/90 STRETCH

Why it works: This stretches the muscles of your middle and upper back, and counteracts the effects of sitting. It’s a great stretch to begin any workout, but especially one involving the back.

How to do it: Lie on the ground on your left side with legs tucked into the torso at a 90° angle. Keep both arms straight, parallel to your knees. Keeping your knees together and on the ground, rotate your chest and right arm to the right, putting your back on the ground. Hold for two seconds and return to starting position.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps (per side).

1B. CAT/COW

Why it works: This two-part yoga movement improves flexibility to the lumbar and cervical spine. And like the 90/90 stretch, it’s an effective warmup before any back routine.

How to do it: Start on all fours with hands beneath your shoulders and knees on the ground. Inhale, dropping your chest as you push your hips and shoulder blades back into cow position. Lift your chin and chest, and gaze forward. For cat, exhale as you draw your belly button to your spine, and round your back toward the ceiling like a cat.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 of each move.

2. One-Arm, One-Leg Plank and Half Locust Pose

Yoga locust pose
2A. ONE-ARM, ONE-LEG PLANK

Why it works: This move challenges you to keep your back flat and stabilized.

How to do it: From a pushup position with forearms on the ground, push up off your arms, so you’re supporting your weight on your elbows. Tuck your chin so your head is in line with your body. Lift one arm and opposite leg, hold for two seconds. Switch limbs.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10.

2B. HALF LOCUST

Why it works: This yoga move strengthens the erector spinae muscles, which run on both sides of the spine from the pelvis to the upper back.

How to do it: Lie facedown on the ground with arms by your sides. Inhale, and lift your head and upper chest off the ground. Only lift a few inches, which should be enough to have everything above your breastbone in the air. Hold for two seconds, and return to starting position.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps.

3. Pullup and Pushup

Bodybuilder doing pullups
3A. PULLUP

Why it works: No other move makes you feel like you’re building that V-shaped back. You’re hitting the muscles of your upper back, along with the shoulders, biceps, forearms, and chest.

How to do it: Grab the bar with an overhand grip. Hanging from the bar, pull your shoulder blades back and down to lift your body up and build momentum. Finish by pulling up with your arms.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps (or as many as possible).

3B. PUSHUP

Why it works: Though more of a chest exercise, it’s underrated as a back move because of how, if executed properly, it challenges your stability and pulls in the shoulder blades, and lats.

How to do it: Start in the familiar position with shoulder blades pushed away from the ground. Lower to an inch off the ground, and explode back up.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps (per side).

4. Lat Pulldown and One-Handed Cable Rotational Lift

Lat Pulldown
4A. LAT PULLDOWN

Why it works: This signature back move is perfect for our parallel goals of building a bigger, stronger back, while also making us more resistant to injury and the back-related ailments brought about by sitting.

How to do it: Sitting on a bench or seat in front of the pulldown machine, with your quads resting under the support (if available), grasp the cable bar with a wide grip. While keeping your back straight, pull the bar down to chin or breast level while squeezing the shoulder blades together. Return to starting position.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps.

4B. ONE-HANDED CABLE ROTATIONAL LIFT

Why it works: Rotational movement provides many benefits to the hip flexors, but it’s underrated for working the back.

How to do it: Begin in a half-kneeling position in front of a cable machine, one knee on the ground and the opposite hand grabbing a low pulley. Rotate your trunk away from the machine as if starting a lawn mower, drawing the handle toward your chest and rotating as far back as possible. If it feels like cranking a lawn mower, you’ve got it.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps.

5. One-Arm, One-Leg Bentover Dumbbell Row and Rotational Medicine Ball Throw

Man Doing One Arm One Leg Dumbbell Row
5A. ONE-ARM, ONE-LEG BENTOVER DUMBBELL ROW

Why it works: This provides all the benefits of a dumbbell row, but by doing it on one leg we lower the dumbbell deeper, forcing ourselves to work the back and hamstrings.

How to do it: Stand on one leg, grasping a dumbbell rack or bench in front of you with one hand. Drop your chest and lift the leg opposite your free hand to create a T with your body. Grab a dumbbell with your free hand, pull it to the side of your waist, and then lower it. Do 10 reps on one side, and then repeat with the opposite arm and leg.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps.

5B. ROTATIONAL MEDICINE BALL THROW

Why it works: Like the one-handed cable rotational lift, this rotational movement provides many benefits, including adding strength and flexibility to the back. Just make sure it’s OK to do this at your gym before you start lobbing medicine balls at the wall.

How to do it: Stand facing a concrete block wall with feet shoulder-width apart and holding a medicine ball. Rotate your shoulders, hips, and torso away from the wall, taking the ball behind your hip. Turn your hips back to the wall and rotate the rest of your body, throwing the ball to the wall. Complete 10 reps on each side, and switch sides.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps (per side).

