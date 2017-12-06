The Best Exercise Supersets to Bulk up Your Back

Per Bernal
5A. ONE-ARM, ONE-LEG BENTOVER DUMBBELL ROW
Why it works: This provides all the benefits of a dumbbell row, but by doing it on one leg we lower the dumbbell deeper, forcing ourselves to work the back and hamstrings.
How to do it: Stand on one leg, grasping a dumbbell rack or bench in front of you with one hand. Drop your chest and lift the leg opposite your free hand to create a T with your body. Grab a dumbbell with your free hand, pull it to the side of your waist, and then lower it. Do 10 reps on one side, and then repeat with the opposite arm and leg.
Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps.
5B. ROTATIONAL MEDICINE BALL THROW
Why it works: Like the one-handed cable rotational lift, this rotational movement provides many benefits, including adding strength and flexibility to the back. Just make sure it’s OK to do this at your gym before you start lobbing medicine balls at the wall.
How to do it: Stand facing a concrete block wall with feet shoulder-width apart and holding a medicine ball. Rotate your shoulders, hips, and torso away from the wall, taking the ball behind your hip. Turn your hips back to the wall and rotate the rest of your body, throwing the ball to the wall. Complete 10 reps on each side, and switch sides.
Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps (per side).