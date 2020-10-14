How often have you walked into the gym on Monday just to find that just about every work station is packed with guys looking to grow their pecs? Pretty often, we’re willing to guess. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

You don’t have to park our backside on a bench for the entirety of your session just because it’s chest day.

While the bench is used for the most popular chest exercise, the bench press, it also has its drawbacks. For example, using a bench can place excess stress on the delts. This can cause strain on the deltoid muscle, which can cause pain for those with a shoulder injury.

So if you’re looking to grow your chest muscles without the excess strain on your shoulders, or if you’re just sick of waiting for the bench station to clear up on a busy day at the gym, there are several exercises that can be done without a bench. And the best part is we’re willing to bet that none of these moves are being done in the busy part of the gym, so you’ll be able to get your workout done quicker and more efficiently.

Once you start incorporating these chest exercises into your weekly workout routine, you’ll be noticing a thicker, fuller, more developed pecs. And you won’t have to wait for the guy tailoring his playlist to get off the bench to do them, either.

Perform the following eight chest exercises to grow your pectoral muscles from all different angles, sans bench.