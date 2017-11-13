Best Chest Exercise Supersets to Build Larger, More Powerful Pecs

Edgar Artiga
1A. BENCH PRESS
WHY IT WORKS: There’s a reason the NFL tests its prospects on the 225-lb bench at the Combine: It tests strength and power in your chest, shoulders, and triceps. You can start with much lower weight, of course, but the effect will be the same.
HOW TO DO IT: Lie face-up on the bench with your feet on the floor. Your shoulders and hips should remain in contact with the bench. Grab the bar just wider than shoulder-width, and hold it with straight arms over your shoulders. Breathe in, lowering the bar to your chest, and then drive the bar back to starting position. Extend your arms and shoulders fully.
PRESCRIPTION: 2 sets of 10 reps
1B. PULLUP
WHY IT WORKS: No other move makes you feel like you’re building that V-shaped torso, and with good reason. You’re working the muscles of your upper back, shoulders, biceps, and forearms, along with the chest.
HOW TO DO IT: Grab the bar with an overhand grip. Hanging from the bar, pull your shoulder blades back and down to lift your body up and build momentum. Finish by pulling up with your arms. Keep your legs straight—no kicking.
PRESCRIPTION: 2 sets of 10 reps. If you can only do five, do five. If the pullup is too challenging at first, start with a “horizontal” pullup by lying underneath the bar of a squat rack.