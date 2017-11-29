The Best Workout to Hammer Your Chest

When it comes to pumping up your pecs, a mix of bench press and flye variations has been the go-to formula for the past 50 years. And we’re not about to mess with a good thing.

If you want to change things up, you can reorder the exercises or add a fourth and fifth movement to the routine.

This modernized version of the classic chest routine subs in a standard barbell bench press for the dumbbell bench press, adds a Hammer Strength incline press, swaps out cable flyes for pec deck flyes, and utilizes a few different set/rep schemes.

It’s slightly different from the tried-and-true formula, but overall it’s just more of a good thing.