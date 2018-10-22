5 Moves to Put on Scary Mass

To get large—and we mean large—you need to focus on heavy compound movements to recruit the most amount of muscle and trigger huge releases of muscle-building hormones. On the following slides, you’ll find a series of moves that do just that in the form of a squat, a hip hinge, a push, a pull, and a loaded carry—aka every movement you need to become a mass monster.

The exercises below are ordered in such a way that you’ll start by priming your body, front to back, with a front-loaded lunge before moving on to heavy squats. The chest flyes and kettlebell straight-leg deadlifts will serve as a “break,” while still pumping up your physique, before the brutal finale of this session—deadlifts to carries.

Be warned: This workout is not for the faint of heart. Make sure you rest a day or two before and after doing this. And feel free to feast afterward—if you are going to have a cheat meal, now is the time for it. Feed the monster and watch it grow.

The Moves

DIRECTIONS: Perform the prescribed sets and reps for each move in order before moving on to the next. Rest about a minute in between sets and a minute and a half between movements. For the deadlift and carries, rest three to five minutes between “runs.”