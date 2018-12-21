6 Pullup Variations to Train Every Angle of Your Back

1. Band-assisted Pullup

Difficulty Ranking: 1 of 6

Kavadlo’s Commentary: “If you aren’t strong enough to do a full pullup yet, this is probably the best way to practice going through the full range of motion.”

Execution: Secure a wide elastic band to a pullup bar and let it hang straight down to the floor. Select a band resistance appropriate for your strength level—the thicker it is, the more assistance it will provide. Place one foot or knee in the loop of the band, then grab the pullup bar with a shoulder-width grip. Lower down to full arm extension, then pull yourself up to the bar. Repeat for reps. As you get stronger, use a lighter band and eventually work toward body-weight pullups with high reps (10-plus).